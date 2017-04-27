Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused in Aleah Beckerle Case back in Court April 27th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Aleah Beckerle faced a judge again Thursday. Terrence Roach appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court where his lawyer asked for every piece of documentation from prosecutors in this case.

But the prosecutor’s office says it’s still waiting for Evansville Police to hand over the entire case file. A hearing to get those documents is set for May 17th.

Roach is charged with several counts in connection with the death of 19 year old Aleah Beckerle, including felony murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Her remains were found in march at a vacant home in Evansville.

