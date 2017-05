Home Kentucky Malik Monk Shows Appreciation for UK Fans Across the Tri-State May 4th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports Pinterest

Former University of Kentucky men’s basketball standout Malik Monk, who’s declared for the NBA Draft, stopped by Owensboro Thursday to visit with UK fans.

Several UK players have stopped by Wildcat Wearhouse over the past few weeks for its annual tour.

Monk says he feels thankful for fans across the Tri-State, who show their support for UK, knowing several keep up with the Wildcats outside of Lexington.



