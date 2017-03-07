Home Indiana Male Victim Pronounced Dead After Vehicle Accident this Afternoon Near Ireland March 7th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, police received a call reporting a person being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 550 West near Ireland.

First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived minutes later. They found a man laying on the road. The Dubois County Coroner was requested and arrived on the scene to declare the male victim as deceased.

The male was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado C1500 truck traveling west on State Road 56.

The Dubois County Sheriff Department investigated, speaking with witnesses and the driver involved with the accident. No fault was found. Witness statements lead deputies to believe the male was crossing the roadway when he was struck by the truck. The driver involved said he saw the male and attempted to avoid hitting him, but could not.

The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Currently, not all family members of the deceased have been notified. The Sheriff Department will release additional information tomorrow morning after the family has been notified.

