Ellis Park is giving racing fans the chance to see what goes into getting a racehorse on the track. Every Saturday throughout the month of August, the track will host ‘The Making of a Racehorse’. You can meet at the starting gates at 7:30 a.m. to learn how a horse becomes a racehorse.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit Ellis Park Racing.





