Making Music Together

It was an afternoon filled with music and fun and it was all for a great cause. The members of Sigma Alpha Lota and The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana joined together to make music. There were live performances by local musicians and tons of activities. Some activities included chances to play different instruments, learn about famous composers and create your own instruments. Amy Miller Philanthropist member for Alpha Sigma Lota says “Even if they don’t pursue music in the band when they are in middle school and high school, even if they don’t pursue a career in music hopefully it’ll foster a love for the arts and so as they grow, patronize the arts in the community, whether they are going to concerts, going to musicals, seeing plays, something to spark that desire in them to the arts alive.” At the end of the day each girl scout received her musician badge and all proceeds were donated to the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana.

