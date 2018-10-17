Makeup with Mandy: Tips for Men

Our resident make-up expert, Mandy, is here today, and we’re doing things a little differently.

We women obsess over makeup tips and trends, but more and more men are using cosmetics, and she’s got some easy tips for you guys.





Let’s start with those manly, and usually, unruly brows.

1. Brow Gel

After manscaping, a clear brow gel is perfect for maintaining a clean & polished look. Brow gel holds hairs in place while also nourishing the hair. Tinted brow gel is a great option for those wanting to conceal gray hairs, as well!

2. Blur Stick

Everyone gets oily! The most frequent question I get from men is “how do I look less sweaty?” The answer is a blur stick! Made with silicons, blur sticks immediately mattify the skin & blur imperfections, making pores look smaller, wrinkles less prominent, and the skin less oily!

3. Concealer

Blemishes are an inevitable part of being human! Pimples, scarring, & red spots can easily be hidden with the proper concealer. The key to hiding blemishes is using a concealer that looks natural but provides ample coverage. Using the wrong shade or formula can actually draw more attention to a blemish! Choose something that closely matches your skin tone & promises full coverage (I LOVE Smashbox’s Studio Skin). I always apply concealer with a sponge to ensure a flawless, second skin finish.

For more tips from Mandy Susec, visit her in the Cosmetics Department in Dillard’s at Eastland Mall.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

