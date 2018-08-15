Makeup with Mandy: The Perfect Brows

Want those perfectly arched, expertly drawn brows?

Makeup maven Mandy came in to show us how to get that flawless look!

“Brows are like contouring, in that they can completely transform the face! Brows truly frame the face & are arguably the most important step in a makeup routine. Personally, if I was only allowed to do ONE thing in my routine for the rest of my life, it would be brows- hands down!

For brows, there are 5 steps:

1. Measure

2. Fill

3. Detail

4. Set

5. Highlight





You’ll start by measuring 3 points: the start of the brow, the arch of the brow, and the end of the brow. There are many different measurements for your brows (like contouring), but the ideal placement is as follows:

Beginning of brow: you will line up your brush with the outer corner of your nose & the inner corner of your eye. This is where the brow will begin.

Arch: looking straight forward, you will line up the brush with the tip of your nose & the center of your eye. This will be the highest point of your brow.

Endpoint: line up the brush with the outer corner of your nose & the outer corner of your eye. This is where the brow will taper off.

It seems a little daunting at first- but it’s really just connecting the dots after that! Taking the step to measure out your brow this way eliminates the possibility of brows that are too large or teeny tiny, and ensures that they are just right for your face shape! Measuring like this is common during microblading, since it’s a permanent procedure. You can even use brows to minimize or emphasize different facial features- kind of like contouring. For example, a higher arched brow will minimize your Zone 1, whereas a straight brow would minimize Zone 2, etc.

As I said, it’s really just connecting the dots after that…

You’ll fill the brow with your chosen product (usually a powder). In my opinion, powder is the easiest to use because it is the most buildable, and errors can simply be wiped away.

Add detail to sparse areas if necessary (typically with a pomade or pencil). Many people skip this step, but it gives the brows a more natural, realistic effect. Whether you use a pomade or pencil, you’ll apply it with gentle pressure, mimicking hair growth.

Set the brow with a clear or tinted brow gel, depending on preference (tinted is good for those with ultra light colored brows, gray hairs, etc).

Highlighting is also an option as well, if you want a bolder brow. There is a vast selection of products here, from powders to pencils to concealers, depending on the style of brow you’re trying to achieve. This step can be skipped altogether for a more natural look. I prefer using a tiny bit of concealer just to slightly brighten the area underneath my brow, making it look a bit more lifted.”

Try it yourself, or visit Mandy at the makeup counter (Dillard’s/Eastland Mall) and let her help!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

