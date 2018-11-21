Makeup with Mandy: Halo Eyes

The newest trend in makeup is the “halo” eye!

And to show us how to get this look for the holidays is our makeup maven, Mandy Susec.

For those who don’t know, halo eyes, also known as spotlight eyes, are a great way to dramatize your eyeshadow without overdoing it!

More than your everyday eye look, halo eyes feature a darker shadow in both your inner and outer crease, with a lighter or shimmer shade on the center of your lid.

1. Apply your crease shade (I recommend a soft brown or taupe) into the outer “V” of your eye, blending into the crease.

2. Repeat the previous step on the inner crease, careful not to blend too close to the brow bone.

3. Pop a fun shimmer shade directly onto the center of your lid- the “spotlight!”

4. Finish the look with a couple coats of mascara.

I love that this technique gives you instantly larger, more defined eyes!

The perfect look for upcoming holiday events.

And now you too can sport the halo eye this holiday season.

