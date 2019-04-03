Makeup With Mandy: Glow Palettes

A great glow palette is the perfect addition to anyone’s arsenal, especially moving into the warmer months.

Our resident makeup maven, Mandy, is here to show us exactly how to get a handle on this beauty trend.



Also known as glow kits, highlighting palettes can be overwhelming for some; but when used properly, they are the easiest way to create a youthful, multidimensional glow!

Highlighting is the brighter sister to contouring- where contouring creates a shadow and minimizes areas of the face, highlighting emphasizes and brings light to the face!

With that being said, the most important rule to highlighting is placement.

You want to look at the face straight on and determine the highest points of the face- that is where you will apply highlighter!

I recommend a denser, fluffy brush for intense application, and a wispy fan brush for a more natural application.

Now that we know where to apply highlighter, you may look at a glow kit and wonder, “so why do I need all of these colors?”

The variety of shades allows you to not only change up your glow game on a daily basis, but to create a multidimensional look.

This means applying 1-2 colors on the cheeks and another color to the center of the face- this method of application results in an ethereal glow that shifts color in different lighting- perfect for outdoor events or an evening out!

Another amazing benefit to owning a glow palette is that there are multiple uses!

You can also apply different highlighters to the brow bone, inner corner, and/or lid of the eye to bring light to those areas, as well.

If you’re showing a little skin, you can dust highlighter to the high points of your décolletage, including your collarbones and shoulders, to give your body a healthy glow!

(TIP: When applying to the body, quickly spray your brush with setting spray before picking up product; this will not only prolong the wear of your glow, but also prevent fallout on your clothing.)

Follow Mandy’s tips and you too can use that pretty palette you’ve been eyeing.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments