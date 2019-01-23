Makeup With Mandy: Emergency Must-Haves

What do you have in your purse for makeup emergencies?

Our resident makeup maven Mandy Susec says she’s got 5 things that you should have on hand at all times!

The most essential piece to keeping your look together when you’re on the go!

I prefer a lighted compact mirror so that I always know when a hair is out of place or if it’s time to reapply lipstick.

Being a beauty junkie, having a quality compact mirror with me at all times is a life saver!

During the day, our skin slowly dries out & fatigues.

The best way to keep your skin & makeup looking fresh throughout the day is to use a facial spray.

Giving your skin a boost of hydration, a good facial spray will instantly refresh your look!

A neutral, tinted lip gloss is perfect for touching up any look.

You can wear it over lipstick, or by itself- either way, a plump pout instantly polishes your look.

Oiliness and shine are an inevitable part of life!

Keeping a blotting powder with you when you’re on the go is the best way to ensure oil doesn’t ruin your makeup.

You can use a translucent powder or foundation powder; either way, I recommend a pressed powder to avoid a mess.

You can use the powder on bare skin, or over the top of foundation if it has started to separate as a quick fix!

We all know the powerful, eye-opening effect that mascara has!

As the day wears on, so does your mascara.

It can flake away, leaving you with tired eyes.

The best way to revitalize your look is to reapply mascara.

A second coat gives you an instantly awakened appearance, making you feel just as put together as you did in the morning!

Time to grab these items and pack them into your purse for emergencies.

Mandy’s must haves again, are a compact, refreshing facial spray, tinted lip gloss, blotting powder, and mascara.

With these 5 tools, you can touch up your look quickly, or solve any makeup emergency.

And if you need help with your look, or need an update, you can visit Mandy at the makeup counter at Dillard’s in Eastland Mall.

