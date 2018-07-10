Makeup with Mandy: Contour & Highlight

Using contour and highlights to enhance your facial features has been trending for a few years, and it’s even made its way to men’s fashion!

There are tons of videos telling you how to do it, but makeup artist Mandy says that not every face is the same.

She says skip the YouTube videos and start with the basics: measuring your face.

After applying your BB Cream, concealer and foundation, you’re ready to contour!

In order to contour the right way, you’ll need two products: one for highlighting and one for contouring.

For highlighting, pick a color that’s two shades lighter than your natural skin tone.

For contouring, pick a color that’s two shades darker than your natural skin tone.

Press play for the rest of Mandy’s tips!

Still sound daunting and overly complicated?

Visit Mandy at the makeup counter at Dillard’s (Eastland Mall).

Lessons and makeovers are FREE, and she’s an excellent teacher!





