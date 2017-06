Memorial High School will be without one of the top tennis players in the state next season, but Makenzie Myers is just starting the next step of her career.

She committed to play at Miami (OH) in the fall, but the sport is not her only focus.

Myers would like to study pre-med and biomedical engineering while playing tennis for the RedHawks.

She learned from the strong academic history at Memorial that the classroom will get you to where you need to be in life.

