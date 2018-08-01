Home Indiana “Make the Number Zero” Campaign Aims to End Sexual Violence August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The third annual “Make the Number Zero” fundraising campaign seeks to end sexual violence and end human trafficking in Indiana.

The funds that are donated will help the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault continue growing programs, creating a deeper impact, reaching more people, and expanding prevention strategies. It will also aid in continuing a shift in culture and strengthening Indiana communities to end sexual violence.

Last year’s campaign provided the opportunity for over 900 sexual assault victim advocates to attend comprehensive, trauma-informed trainings, conferences, and webinars.

“ICESA is working to end sexual violence and human trafficking in Indiana,” said ICESA’s Chief Executive Officer, Tracey Horth Krueger. “Your donation will truly help us make the number zero as you will be making a meaningful impact on survivors and support sexual assault service providers, and empower communities in our state.”

The campaign began August 1st with a goal of raising $50,000. Individuals and companies wanting to donate to the campaign can do so by visiting the “Make the Number Zero” website.

