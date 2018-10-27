“Make America Great Again” Rally Held In Murphysboro, Illinois

The “Make America Great Again” Rally was held in Murphysboro, Illinois Saturday.

The President made his way to Murphysboro after being in Indianapolis previously in the day. President Trump was campaigning or GOP Congressional Candidate Mike Bost who is in a close race against Democratic Candidate Brendan Kelly for the 12th Congressional District Seat.

At a Future Famers of America event earlier that day, President Trump confirmed he would still be attending his rally in Murphysboro despite the fatal shooting at The Tree Of Life Synagogue in Pennsylvania, because “he had an obligation” to his supporters.

