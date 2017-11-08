Home Indiana Majority Of Hoosiers Support Sunday Alcohol Sales November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A majority of Hoosiers want Sunday alcohol sales, and more places to buy cold beer. A study from Ball State University shows 61% of Hoosiers support allowing the sale of cold beer in supermarkets and convenience stores in Indiana. Thirty-one percent of Hoosiers oppose it.

The survey also found that 58% of Hoosiers support Sunday sales of alcohol, while 36% oppose it.

Ball State says compared to a similar study in 2014 – support has held steady and opposition is declining.

