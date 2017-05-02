Home Kentucky Majority of Henderson County Residents Support Volunteer Fire Dept. Fee May 2nd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

The majority of residents in Henderson County are supporting county volunteer fire departments, according to County Executive Brad Schneider.

In April, the county approved a $55 fee to homeowner property taxes to fund volunteer fire department efforts. The fee is not mandatory. According to Schneider, less than 10% of homeowners opted out. County officials plan to use this money to maintain or update equipment, respond to fires, and become compliant with state regulations.

Schneider explained that the purpose of the measure was not to extract as many funds as possible, but to encourage participation.

June 9th is the deadline to opt-out. According to Schneider, between 500 and 600 people have already opted out. The court hopes for at least 85% support from residents.

