A major road construction project begins soon in Newburgh. Drivers on Lincoln avenue between Bell and State Road 66 will be impacted. Crews will be cutting down trees to widen the roadway. Crews will also add sidewalks and sewers along Lincoln.

The project is projected to last about a year and a half. Residents of the area will have access to their neighborhoods. All other drivers in the area will use a marked detour.

