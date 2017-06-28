Major Hurricane Audrey & the Tri-State Effects

Hurricane Audrey roared ashore in southwest Louisiana, drowning 400 people in the storm tide alone & causing $1.31 BILLION (inflation-adjusted) in damage just in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. At Cameron, Louisiana, the walls of two buildings were left. A testament to the incredible power of this storm, powerful winds of Audrey tossed a fishing boat weighing 78 tons onto an off-shore drilling platform. Winds oil rigs off the Louisiana coast were measured to 180 mph. A 15′ storm surge raced to 25 miles inland. A fascinating aspect is that it went from a tropical wave to a major hurricane in two days over the Gulf of Mexico & ended being the deadliest June hurricane of record for the U.S., as well as one of the strongest & costliest.

The center of the remnants tracked over southern Kentucky. Thus, combined with a cold front, produced bands of heavy rainfall & t’storms over the Tri-State during the afternoon of June 28. Rainfall totals varied from 0.21″ to 3.02″. Just like the Cindy remnants in 2017, rainfall totals were heaviest in the bands & varied to lower totals in-between the bands. The system & cold front were also fast movers just like Cindy & the cold front.

Multiple tornadoes occurred with the system Mississippi to Kentucky & a PRE rainfall situation (lift from the hurricane enhancing lift [& deep tropical moisture moving northward] with a stationary front to produce extremely heavy rainfall) with the front on June 27 dumped nearly 12″ of rainfall in east-central Illinois & west-central Indiana. This resulted in significant flooding & multiple fatalities. An all-time record rainfall for 24 hours occurred in east-central Illinois with some locations seeing 10.50″ just in that time period.

Image courtesy of NOAA:

