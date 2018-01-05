Home Indiana Major Chip Flaws Could Leave Apple Products Vulnerable to Hackers January 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s a major bite out of Apple. All iPhones, iPads, Macs have been affected by Intel chip flaws.

Apple says it will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads, and Macs soon.

The move comes after major chipmakers announced security flaws that could make almost every device vulnerable to hackers.

Every major software company is releasing software updates.

So make sure your computers and phones can automatically install them as soon as they are released.

