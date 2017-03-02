Home Indiana Mailboxes Destroyed During Hit and Run Accident in Jasper March 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper police are investigating an accident that resulted in nine mailboxes being destroyed. Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone driving an older model pickup truck, on Second Avenue, ran onto the shoulder of the road, hitting the mailboxes. The pickup truck should be missing the driver side mirror, and it could have some damage on that side.

Police are investigating this incident as a “leaving the scene of an accident”.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

