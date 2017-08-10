MAIA Conference Sheds Light on Fitness and Aging

Thursday, a pioneering doctor paid a visit to Evansville and says nearly everything we know about the aging process is wrong. Dr. Bill Thomas was the keynote speaker at USI’s Mid-America Institute on Aging and Wellness conference.

He’s recognized as one of the top 10 innovators by the Wall Street Journal. And Thursday, he shared his perspective on how aging works.

Dr. Thomas says people have to take concrete steps to protect their bodies by exercising and eating right, but also building community.

Thomas says “Well, I really focused on the value of community as a linchpin of aging well and being well. Also, how important it is that people think in new ways about exercise and diet and nutrition to protect their strength and well being”.

Both USI and SWIRCA are sponsoring the conference, and it continues into Friday.

Comments

comments