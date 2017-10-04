Home Kentucky Mahr Park Paving Project Put On Hold October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The paving project at Mahr Park in Madisonville is being put on hold. On Monday, City Council voted down paving the access road, parking area, playground, and dog park at Mahr Park in Madisonville.

Hamby Construction submitted a $2.1 million bid and Carter/Douglas bid $1.81 million, but both bids bids were voted down due to the high cost.

City officials are looking to see how to make this project more affordable. They may have the work completed in phases or change the design on some of the features to make it cheaper.

There’s no word on when the paving project will begin.

