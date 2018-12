Home Kentucky Mahr Park in Madisonville Officially Opens December 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Madisonville dog owners officially have a new place to play with man’s best friend.

The city’s dog park opened this afternoon in Madisonville’s Mahr Park.

Adding the dog park is part of several upgrades and renovations planned for the city.

Both the city of Madisonville and the Madisonville Forward Campaign are funding the projects.

Comments

comments