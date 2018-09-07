Home Indiana Evansville Magna Motors cuts the ribbon on renovated Mazda and Volvo dealership September 7th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville

The owners of Magna Motors held a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, for the newly renovated Magna Motors Mazda and Volvo dealership. The company took over the former Old Wright Motors building on Division St.

Magna Motors owner, Mike Abdalla was first introduced to the city of Evansville while attending college in Vincennes. Since 2008, he has invested more than 6 million dollars in the Evansville area. In addition to owning Magna Motors, Abdalla also has two investment properties located in Evansville.

“After purchasing my first property in Evansville over ten years ago, fate has brought us back here once again.” Abdalla explains. “Evansville has a very bright future, and we are excited to be a part of its long-term economic development and overall success.”

Magna Motors employs more than 50 people in the Tri-State area.

