Magic Sparks Up at CMoE Today!

CMoE’s Spotlight Performance Series is strengthening arts education for students, and there’s one happening today!

First amazing tale weaver, Tammy Deicken at 11, then some prestidigitation from magician Collin Culliver.

Press play to see an amazing trick!





Catch CMoE’s Spotlight Performance Series today!

It all kicks off at 11 am with story teller Tammy Deicken.

Then at noon, Collin will spark child-like wonder into every audience members eye with his power of illusion.

Activities are included with admission: $8 per person/free for CMoE member families.

Get out and go have the best day ever at CMoE today!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments