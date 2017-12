From balloon twisting to magic, Daniel Herron joins us in studio once again. Daniel performs a Christmas themed trick, that leaves us “up in the air” as to how he did it.

If you are interested in having Daniel perform, check out his web-site:

https://www.danieltheballoonguy.com/

