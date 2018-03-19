Magic 98.5 WEOA Switches to Hip Hop, R&B Format

It’s a first for the Evansville radio market. The city is welcoming its first and only hip-hop and r&b station. Magic 98.5 WEOA officially made the switch Monday.

The stations are now all hip-hop and r&b after 20 years in the adult urban format. WEOA features the latest hits, all the way back to the 80s and 90s. It’s a mix that jockeys are excited to get to play again.

WEOA General Manager Darin Lander says, “If you look at the influence of r&b music I mean you see it everywhere whether it is the grammies or you look at sporting events. If you look at any type of commercial a lot are incorporating hip-hop and r&b even more into them so we are excited about it now people in Evansville can feel like hey we can hang with the big cities or doing some things that are similar to those.”

Magic 98.5 is the markets only urban radio station.

