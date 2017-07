In Madisonville, there are two all-state softball players who have paved the path for a Maroons dynasty.

The team’s most recent state championship is proof that the area can produce quality players, like Kaylee Tow and Mallory Peyton.

Peyton will play college softball at University of Kentucky, and Tow will play college softball at Alabama.



