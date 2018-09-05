Home Kentucky Madisonville’s Beloved Ferrell’s Diner Heavily Damaged In Overnight Fire September 5th, 2018 Kayla Moody Kentucky

Ferrell’s, a longstanding and beloved Madisonville diner, was heavily damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Main Street burger joint has been a fixture in the community for decades. An employee shared a picture of the heavily damaged diner on Facebook, telling her followers the restaurant would be closed until further notice.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire. 44News is working to get more information on the fire. This developing story will be updated.



Photo credit: Mariah Jane Bales

