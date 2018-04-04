Home Indiana Madisonville Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. April 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The city of Madisonville hosted a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the historic Hopkins County Courthouse. Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination. President of Community Improvement Foundation of Madisonville-Hopkins County Tim Thomas led the ceremony. Thomas represents Kentucky’s first Supreme Court District and is also a member of the NAACP and the Hopkins County Planning Commission.

Before his death, King spoke against racial injustice and organized events like a bus boycott in Montgomery all in an effort to end segregation across the nation. King delivered his final speech April 3, 1968.

Mayor David Jackson says, “We’ve gathered here today as a community to remember him, remember his legacy, and also to remember his dream so that we’re challenged to keep up the dream. Keep moving forward in it.”

Earlier this week, Madisonville Mayor David Jackson proclaimed Tuesday as Martin Luther King Remembrance Day.

