Home Kentucky Madisonville Woman Arrested for Reportedly Assaulting Social Worker May 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Madisonville woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a social worker last week. 59-year-old Suzanne Wiles faces third degree assault of a social worker.

Officers responded to a call at a Murray Street home Friday afternoon in reference to a complaint of alleged abuse that happened Thursday.

Police say the social workers told them they went into the home, and Wiles screamed at them to get out after they identified themselves.

Wiles reportedly shoved one of the workers, forcing both of them onto the porch.

Wiles is currently being held on a $2,000 cash bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

Comments

comments