Home Kentucky Madisonville Woman Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home With Knife October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Madisonville woman is behind bars after police say she pryed open a back door with a knife and went into another woman’s home. 32-year-old Krystal Gipson is charged with Criminal Trespassing.

Madisonville Police were called to a home on Whittington Drive Monday morning just before 9:30 in reference to someone trying to break into that residence.

When officers arrived, they say they saw the back door swing shut, and saw the resident running out of the front door. Police found Gipson standing in the living room, and they say she admitted to breaking into the home.

The homeowner told officers Gipson was trying to get in by using the back door, holding a pocketknife. Police later found out that the homeowner knew Gipson.

Gipson was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, where she is being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

Comments

comments