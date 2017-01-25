Home Kentucky Madisonville Water Has High Levels Of TTHM January 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Residents in Madisonville are on alert after officials sent out notices about a chemical in the water. The city says a recent test showed an exceeded amount of a chemical compound TTHM, but that situation is not an emergency.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the increase in TTHM in the city’s water. They will also get from state regulatory staff, technical specialists and industry consultants to help identify the best methods to reduce the amount of TTHM in the water system.

