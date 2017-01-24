Madisonville Traffic Lights Getting an Upgrade

Several traffic signals in Madisonville are being upgraded this week. The work is part of a larger effort to upgrade and fix signals in 11 Kentucky counties.

Crews will work on several intersections, including the signals along Kentucky 281 and Island Ford Road between U-S 41 and I-69.

Traffic lights will have a flashing yellow light to give a left turn yield after the installations are finished.

It should take anywhere between four and eight years to complete each upgrade. Officials hope the upgrades help traffic flow.

