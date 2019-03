Starting March 11th, the Madisonville Water Department will begin routine flushing of the water mains. Flushing of the system is essential to maintaining the quality of the water, the water mains, and fire hydrants.

Officials say customers may experience temporary discoloration, lower water pressure, and reduced flow.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call (270)824-2140 or after hours at (270) 821-1720.

