Madisonville Teens Arrested After Police Find Stolen Items From Reported Burglaries In The Area

September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor

Two Madisonville teens are behind bars after police say they found stolen items in a home that matched items from reported burglaries in the area. Monica Pass and De’Antre Mayes are facing several charges, including Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Wanton Endangerment, and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Madisonville Police say while investigating a recent burglary in the area, they received information that led them to a home in the 400 block of West Broadway. While officers were speaking to Pass, they say they detected illegal drugs in the home.

After searching the home, police say they found several stolen items that matched items from various burglaries in Madisonville. Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a room Pass and Mayes shared with a seven month-old infant.

Pass is also charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension and Possession of Marijuana. Mayes is also charged with Identity Theft of Another Without Consent, Failure to Appear (Warrant), and Non-Payment of Fines (Warrant).

Pass and Mayes are being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

