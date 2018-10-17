Madisonville Store Sells Winning Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
If you bought a ticket at Wicks Well Market and Deli in Madisonville, Kentucky you might want to check your numbers.
The store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
With no tickets matching all six numbers on October 16th’s drawing, the jackpot is now estimated to soar to $900 million with a cash option of just over half a billion dollars. This amount marks the biggest prize in the game’s history.
The next mega millions drawing will be this October 19th.