Madisonville Store Sells Winning Million Dollar Lottery Ticket

October 17th, 2018 Evansville

If you bought a ticket at Wicks Well Market and Deli in Madisonville, Kentucky you might want to check your numbers.

The store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

With no tickets matching all six numbers on October 16th’s drawing, the jackpot is now estimated to soar to $900 million with a cash option of just over half a billion dollars. This amount marks the biggest prize in the game’s history.

The next mega millions drawing will be this October 19th.

 

 

