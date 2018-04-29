Madisonville Shooting Injures One

The Madisonville Police Department says Quaray Hamlett is facing an assault charge, and wanton endangerment in the first degree after being arrested.

At approximately 12:05 Sunday morning, police were called to Dr. Festus Clayborn Park for a shooting.

Police believe words were exchanged by the suspect Quaray Hamlett, and the victim Elijah Crawford just before the shooting happened.

Crawford suffered multiple gun shot wounds, and was transferred to the Baptist Health Emergency Room.

