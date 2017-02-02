Home Kentucky Madisonville Receives $100K for Redevelopment at Mahr Park February 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The city of Madisonville is getting $100,000 thanks to the Federal Recreational Trail program. This is for development of phase two of the paved walking trail at Mahr Park. The $100,000 award will be used for the addition to the first phase of the paved multi-use trail to allow for a looped trail. It’s a reimbursement grant, meaning the city has to spend the money then will be paid back for what they spend.

Once phase two is completed the paved trail portion in Mahr Park will be nearly three miles long. The paved portion of the Mahr Park Trail System will be about three miles long, and will be used for several events in the future. Officials hope to have the trail ready by summer.

