Madisonville Proposes Budget Increase to Decrease its Deficit

The City of Madisonville and Mayor David Jackson are presenting a budget proposal for the next fiscal year. They’re hoping to wipe out years of the city’s debt with this new plan.

Madisonville historically has carried a large amount of financial debt. Jackson says he has been working his entire term on reducing the city’s financial burden.

The city projects more than $70 million in revenue over the next fiscal year, and the recently implemented restaurant tax has been a big help. They’re using the money from the tax to pay for the ‘Madisonville Forward’ initiative.

The mayor says with less debt, the city can focus on projects, infrastructure and events to gain even more revenue for the city.

The proposed budget will now go to the city council for approval in early June. The fiscal year begins July 1st.

