Madisonville Police Shed Light On Year Old Murder Case To Get More Information

Madisonville Police are shedding light on a year old murder case in an effort to get new information. In 2016, 77-year-old Moyar Pleasant was sleeping on a chair inside a home when he was shot.

The homeowner, who rented a suite to the victim, told investigators he heard a noise then saw Pleasant had been shot. He has since ruled out as a suspect, and robbery and theft have been ruled out as motives for the murder.

Investigators say they are looking for a black foreign four-door vehicle with round tail lights, which was seen leaving the area where the murder took place.

The murder happened in October of 2016 at a home on Earl Cross Drive. Pleasant was found unresponsive inside the home then taken to St. Vincent, where he later died. Police called his death suspicious.

