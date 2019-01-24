Madisonville Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

January 24th, 2019 Kentucky

Madisonville police are investigating an incident where a gas station clerk was robbed at knife point.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing Ideal Gas Station on South Main Street. The suspect is described as a six foot tall male wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.

The robbery occurred just before 7:00PM on January 23rd when police say the suspect showed the gas station employee a knife and demanded cash. Police say the clerk complied and was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact MPD at 270-821-1720.

