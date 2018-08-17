Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Make Two Arrests Following Pursuit August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A vehicle pursuit on August 18th ended in the arrest of two individuals by Madisonville Police.

Madisonville Police say they were notified by Kentucky State Police about a chase traveling on Southbound I-69 around 7:00PM. Madisonville Police say they were able to assist in the pursuit as it entered Madisonville at the 114 Southbound Exit Ramp and continued westbound on East Center Street.

Authorities say the chase ended at Cardwell Avenue and South Scott Street. Witnesses told police that the two suspects, later identified as Mark Poenitski and Allie Bartlett, had fled the vehicle on foot and were attempting to use a phone.

Police say they were able to arrest the suspects after a short foot chase.

Both Poensitski and Bartlett are being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

