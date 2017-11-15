Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Looking for Suspect who Robbed Convenience Store November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Madisonville Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a convenience store Tuesday evening. It happened at the BP convenience store at 766 East Center Street in Madisonville on November 14th around 6:50 p.m.

Police say a white man walked into the convenience store brandishing a small silver handgun and demanded cash from the register. Authorities say there were two customers inside the store at the time of the robbery.

The suspect fled on foot, heading south toward Hodge Street with about $500 in cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s wearing black and white shoes, dark pants, an olive drab shirt, blue bandana between 5’3″ and 5’6″ with a slender build and short brown hair.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Madisonville Police.

