Madisonville Police Investigating Woman’s Murder

Madisonville police are investigating the killing of a woman on Sugg Street.

Madisonville Police Department says Dominick Yarbrough called 911 around 10:30 p.m. and said his fiancé had been shot.

Officers found Yarbrough outside his home in the 500 block of Sugg Street. Investigators said he led them inside where his fiancé, Ashley Egan, was unresponsive on the living room floor. Egan was rushed to Baptist Health, but did not survive her injuries.

So far, it appears no arrests have been made. 44News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated.

Comments

comments