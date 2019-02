The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday around 10 p.m.

Police responded to the area of South Harrig Street and East Center Street after serval reports of gunshots. According to police, multiple shell casings were found as well as several bullet strikes to a home.

Police say no one was injured and there was minimal property damage.

Anyone with information on the shooting is to call Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111 or MPD at 270-821-1720.

