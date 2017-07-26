Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Investigating Reported Assault At Apartment Complex July 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville Police are investigating a reported assault at an apartment complex. The incident happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m. at the Cross Creek Apartment complex.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault where a man was possibly stabbed. Deputies say they found the victim in the 1400 block of Tucker School House Road, where he told them he was assaulted.

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in this incident.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Madisonville Police Department at 270-821-1720.

