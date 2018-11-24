Madisonville Police Investigating Juvenile Death

Madisonville Police are investigating the death of a juvenile in the vicinity of the Cross Creek Apartment Complex and Island Ford Road.

Police were called to the area for a medical emergency call at 10:00 p.m. Friday. Life saving efforts were administered by the Madisonville Fire Department and the Med Center Ambulance. The victim was taken to the Baptist Health Emergency Room where police say that person died a short time later.

Investigators have released few other details about the incident, including the name of the person involved.

Any information concerning this incident is asked to be reported to the Madisonville Police Department at (270) 821-1720, or calling Crime Stoppers at (270) 825-1111.

Comments

comments