Madisonville Police Investigating Home Invasion

Madisonville police are looking for help finding three suspects in a home invasion.

Two victims told police they were at home on Seminary Street sleeping on October 18th at 3:45PM when they woke up to a woman in their room, rummaging through their belongings.

Police are looking for a woman in her 30’s with shoulder length hair. One of the men is described as being six feet tall, a heavy build with a beard and mustache.

Police say the suspects took and unknown amount of money and a cell phone before running from the home.

One of the victims was injured in the incident, but refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madisonville police at 270-821-1720.

