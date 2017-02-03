44News | Evansville, IN

Madisonville Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

February 3rd, 2017 Kentucky

Madisonville police arrest one person in the stabbing death of a man. Jaleen Spivey is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Alex Phebus. Police say before Phebus died, he was able to give a description of his attacker, and that description helped lead to Spivey’s arrest.

Phebus was transported to Baptist Health ER where he died from his injuries a short time after he arrived. The stabbing happened Thursday night before 8:00 in the 300 block of West Arch Street.

Spivey is in the Hopkins County Jail on murder charges.

